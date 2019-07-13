Responders Rescue Driver From Fiery Wreckage Of Head-On Glen Rock Crash

Glen Rock firefighters and police pulled a driver from the fiery wreckage of an overnight head-on crash.

Criminal charges apparently were pending after a Chevy Trailblazer and four-door Nissan collided near the corner of Lincoln Avenue and Rock Road just after 4 a.m., responders said.

The driver got out of the Trailblazer, which burst into flames, they said.

The other driver was seriously injured and had to be rescued.

"He was feet away from the fire, which was growing," one responder said. "This could have been much worse."

Glen Rock firefighters doused the flames.

Both drivers were hospitalized.

The wreckage was removed nearly four hours later.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Fatal Accident Unit also responded, along with the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence. Also responding where Ridgewood and Hawthorne police and Glen Rock EMS.

Lincoln Avenue was closed for several hours between Rock Road and Van Winkle Avenue in Hawthorne.

A tow truck finally removed the wreckage shortly before 8 a.m.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

