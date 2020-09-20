Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Saddle Brook PD: Maywood Man Slashes 12 Police Tires, Scrawls 'FU' On Hood, Leaves Curse Notes
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Responders Rally For Popular Garfield Police Officer Who Lost Cats, Home In Fierce Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Rebecca Schmidt
Rebecca Schmidt Photo Credit: Garfield Police Benevolent Association Local #46

YOU CAN HELP: Responders, friends and community members are rallying to assist a Garfield police officer whose home was destroyed by a raging fire that killed her two cats and displaced her family and five others.

No one was in the Van Winkle Avenue residence that had been home for more than 30 years to four-year Garfield Police Department veteran Rebecca Schmidt and her parents and brother when the blaze broke out around 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Brother Adam Schmidt rescued the family dog, but his sister’s two cats perished in the fire, which engulfed their home and another and severely damaged a third.

Fourteen mutual aid companies responded to assist, police Capt. Richard Uram said.

The Schmidts were taken in by relatives, as were four other families. The Red Cross helped relocate the sixth.

Rebecca Schmidt, 34, began serving her community riding with the Garfield Volunteer Ambulance Corps while in high school before becoming an EMT and paramedic.

Schmidt “lost absolutely every item she owned, including her service weapon and uniforms,” along with her car and beloved felines, said Detective Robert Meehan Jr., president of Garfield Police Benevolent Association Local #46.

The union has rushed to the Schmidt family’s aid with a Venmo campaign.

TO DONATE, GO TO: GarfieldPBA-FoundationINC

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.