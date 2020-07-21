Responders: Diagnosed Terminal, Woman Drowns Herself In Passaic River

A Belleville woman who'd just learned that her cancer was terminal drowned herself Tuesday in the Passaic River, authorities said.

The 40-something woman said goodbye to her husband before going to a gazebo on River Road in North Arlington, responders said.

She left her wallet, cellphone and car keys there, then walked into the water.

North Arlington firefighters recovered her body, following a search, about 200 feet south of the gazebo, across from Fanelli Brothers Auto Body.

North Arlington police also responded, along with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office, the Bergen County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

******

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

******

