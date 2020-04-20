Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'Gonna Run You Over If I See Anyone Get Tested': South Jersey Man Charged With Facebook Posts
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Responders: Clifton Man, 44, In Route 3 Crash Died Of Medical Cause

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anton Dittrich
Anton Dittrich Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A 44-year-old driver killed in a Monday morning crash on Route 3 in Clifton apparently suffered a medical episode, responders told Daily Voice.

The 2012 Hyundai Elantra driven by Anton Dittrich of Clifton veered onto the westbound shoulder and scraped along the divider for about 100 yards before coming to a stop near the Bloomfield Avenue exit shortly before 10:30 a.m., authorities said Monday afternoon.

Responders administered CPR, to no avail.

Dittrich was pronounced dead at St. Mary’s Hospital about 15 minutes later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in a joint announcement.

There were no other vehicles involved, they said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.