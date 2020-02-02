Respected Rutherford Lawman Becomes Bergen County Police Chiefs Association's 95th President

TRIBUTE: It’s a testament to Rutherford Police Chief John R. Russo’s reputation and integrity that so many friends, loved ones and colleagues packed this year’s Bergen County Police Chiefs Association installation dinner Friday night at the Venetian in Garfield.

A “young, vibrant, passionate and intelligent” police department doesn’t happen by chance, retired Bergen County prosecutor’s Detective Capt. Stephen Dembowski said while formally introducing Russo to more than 400 attendees in the main ballroom.

Russo, who was sworn as the association’s 95th president, “raised the bar and improved the police department he leads” after becoming chief in 2013, Dembowski said.

He joined the force in January 1999 and became detective within only two years, then sergeant two years after that. After seven years as a lieutenant, he made the jump to chief.

Among his many accomplishments, the popular police veteran was chosen spokesman for the graduation ceremonies of his 228-member class' 10-week FBI National Academy training program in Virginia in 2017, Dembowski noted.

Russo also was the driving force behind a modern new borough police headquarters, Dembowski said, citing his good friend’s work ethic and enthusiasm.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, who swore in Russo, called him a “protector of the public and of his officers and a beacon of stability for citizens.”

For his part, Russo talked about constantly advancing the kind of professional police work that counters undeserved anti-police bias.

He also spoke of the outstanding working relationships that local chiefs have with Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella – who swore in the association’s 2020 Board of Officers – and many other law enforcement agencies and officials at all levels, including Grewal, a former assistant U.S. attorney who preceded Musella as prosecutor.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella swears in the Bergen County Police Chiefs Association's 2020 Board of Officers. Jerry DeMarco

Russo, who has a master’s degree in administrative science from FDU, said he’s “looking forward to a productive 2020 and hoping to keep this group of amazing men and women as productive and relevant as we have been since my acceptance into [the BCPCA] in 2013.”

The Bergen County Police Chiefs Association works to better serve and protect the public by strengthening ties among police officials, elevate professional standards of law enforcement and improve training. Just as importantly, the association is heavily involved in raising funds for important causes, including veterans services, while also mentoring new police chiefs.

Bergen County Prosecutor’s Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti joins Prosecutor Mark Musella in presenting a plaque to Russo. Jerry DeMarco

Other high-ranking law enforcement officials attending Friday’s installation ceremony included FBI Supervisory Special Agent Thomas Hauck, Bergen County Prosecutor’s Chief of Detectives Robert Anzilotti and Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton, among others.

Ranking law enforcement officers from outside Bergen County included Prospect Park Police Chief Charlie Atie.

Among the retirees were former New Jersey State Police Supt. Col. Rick Fuentes and several local chiefs.

Newer faces included Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Chief Steven Shallop, a former NJSP lieutenant colonel.

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal swears in Rutherford Police Chief John Russo as Bergen County Police Chiefs Association's 95th president. Jerry DeMarco

2020 Board of Officers:

Old Tappan Police Chief Thomas Shine (immediate past president)

Wallington Police Chief Carmello Imbruglia (1st vice president)

Haworth Police Chief Michael Gracey (2nd vice president)

Tenafly Police Chief Robert Chamberlian (3rd vice president)

Wyckoff Police Chief David Murphy (recording secretary)

Robert Francaviglia (financial secretary)

Teaneck Police Chief Glenn O'Reilly (sergeant-at-arms)

Cresskill Police Chief Edward Wrixon (treasurer)

Rutherford Police Chief John R. Russo Jerry DeMarco

Executive Board:

Woodcliff Lake Police Chief John Burns

Fair Lawn Police Chief Glen Cauwels

Ridgefield Police Chief Thomas Gallagher

North Arlington Police Chief Scott Hedenberg

Fairview Police Chief Martin Kahn

Ridgefield Park Police Chief Edward Rose

Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Chief Steven Shallop

Englewood Police Chief Lawrence Suffern

Oradell Police Chief William Wicker

Russo presents a statue to Old Tappan Police Chief Thomas Shine, the BCPCA's immediate past president. Jerry DeMarco

