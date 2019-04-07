Residents Evacuated When Elizabeth Building Begins To Collapse

Firefighters in Elizabeth were called into action when a building in the city started to collapse Wednesday, the department said in a statement.

A vacant lot next door to 245 Union St. was being excavated when one side of the three-story, multi-family building began to crumble. A large crack formed on the side nearest the lot and pieces of the structure began to slide off,. according to photos from the scene.

Deputy 3, Battalion 3 and Battalion 5, as well as Elizabeth police, helped evacuate the building and to establish a collapse zone.

There were no reported injuries.

The incident is under investigation.

