A resident was hospitalized with burns in a predawn Mahwah condo fire Thursday, responders said.

Sprinklers knocked down most of the blaze just after 4 a.m. at the Hemingway Lane home in the Ridge Gardens Condominiums near the Rockland border.

A BLS ambulance transported the victim.

Mahwah Fire Res1ue, township police and a Ramsey FAST Team were among the responders.

