Resident Calls, Clifton Police Nab Accused Car Burglar

Clifton police nabbed an accused car burglar with a criminal history, thanks to a call from a local resident.

The Skyline Terrace resident called police shortly before midnight Friday to report a backyard intruder, Detective Sgt. Robert Anderson said.

Responding officers seized Munal Shaabneh, 39, of Clifton and found an outstanding Passaic County warrant, Anderson said.

Shaabneh “entered an unlocked vehicle, parked nearby, and removed various items,” the sergeant said.

Officers found him carrying stolen property along with drug paraphernalia, he said.

Shaabneh was taken to the Passaic County Jail to await a detention hearing on charges of burglary, theft and possession of burglary tools and drug paraphernalia.

