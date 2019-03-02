Contact Us
Rescuers Pluck Trio Off Palisades Overnight In Ice, Snow

Jerry DeMarco
The conditions made the going treacherous.
Photo Credit: COURTESY: Closter Volunteer Ambulance & Rescue Corps

Responders from various agencies braved the elements to rescue three people – at least one of whom was reportedly drunk – from the Palisades before dawn Saturday.

The Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Corps, Alpine firefighters and Palisades Interstate Parkway police fought icy conditions to get the trio safely off the cliffs near the State Line Lookout in Alpine, near the Rockland County border, just after midnight.

A Stokes basket was requested to carry one of the hikers up the side of the cliff.

"Responders working a rescue on the Palisades cliffs on a sunny spring day can be dangerous enough, much less at night with the snow blowing and temperatures below freezing," one responder said.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

