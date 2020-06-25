Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Carlstadt PD: Hackensack Driver In Route 17 Chase Had Heroin, Coke, Crystal Meth, More
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Rescuers Free Teaneck Man Pinned Between Table, Bench

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps
Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps Photo Credit: TVAC

Responders with power tools rescued a Teaneck man who got wedged between a wooden table and a workout bench in a garage.

A passerby noticed the 60-year-old Bogert Street man's plight and alerted police around 10 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

Police, firefighters, the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps found and extricated the unconscious victim, who may have suffered a medical episode, Deputy Police Chief John A. Faggello said.

It was initially unclear how long the man had been pinned.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, Faggello said.

"He was reported to be in stable condition, albeit weak, and unable to effectively communicate at that time," the deputy chief said.

"The incident does not appear suspicious in nature, but investigators will be following up with the individual today [Thursday]," he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.