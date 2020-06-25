Rescuers Free Teaneck Man Pinned Between Table, Bench

Responders with power tools rescued a Teaneck man who got wedged between a wooden table and a workout bench in a garage.

A passerby noticed the 60-year-old Bogert Street man's plight and alerted police around 10 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

Police, firefighters, the Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps found and extricated the unconscious victim, who may have suffered a medical episode, Deputy Police Chief John A. Faggello said.

It was initially unclear how long the man had been pinned.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, Faggello said.

"He was reported to be in stable condition, albeit weak, and unable to effectively communicate at that time," the deputy chief said.

"The incident does not appear suspicious in nature, but investigators will be following up with the individual today [Thursday]," he said.

