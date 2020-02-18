Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Rockland Boy, 6, Who Fell 25 Feet At Bergen Rock Climbing Center Airlifted To Hospital
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Reputed Gang Leader Convicted Of Ordering Hit On Paterson Girl, 14, Shot Dead

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
230 Starter - What's the Issue
230 Starter - What's the Issue Video Credit: Sun Valley Records

A 25-year-old reputed Paterson gang leader convicted in a shooting that took the life of a popular 14-year-old city girl was shot and killed overnight Tuesday, authorities confirmed.

Shakeem “230 Starter” Ricks was taken by private vehicle to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with several bullet wounds after the 1:33 a.m. shooting in the 200 block of 12th Avenue, they said.

He died soon after, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a release shortly before noon Tuesday.

They didn’t say whether anyone was taken into custody or whether they had any suspects in the killing of Ricks, who'd made a collection of rap videos ( see above ).

Ricks, a leader of what’s known as the 230 street gang, pleaded guilty to to conspiracy to commit aggravated assault following the September 2014 death of Nazerah Bugg, a JFK High School basketball standout who aspired to play professionally.

Bugg was shot in the heart and a 15-year-old friend in the back in what prosecutors said was a targeted hit near a fried chicken restaurant at Clinton and North Main streets.

The friend survived and testified for prosecutors, who said the shootings were ordered by Ricks and Baseem “Boz” Williams in retaliation for a shooting two months earlier in which Ricks was the target.

The bullet intended for him struck and killed a 12-year-old girl.

Ricks was sentenced in May 2018 to four years in state prison for his guilty plea to conspiracy in the Bugg shooting.

He was released after serving two months, records show.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.