Reports: Imprisoned Star Of Netflix 'Tiger King' Series In Coronavirus Quarantine

Imprisoned "Tiger King" documentary star Joe Maldonado-Passage -- also known as "Joe Exotic" -- was in what multiple sources reported is coronavirus quarantine after being transferred to a secure medical center in Texas.

Maldonado-Passage, 57, was listed at the Fort Worth FMC, a medical center operated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, records show.

His husband, Dillon Passage, told reporters that Maldonado-Passage was in coronavirus quarantine because inmates at the jail where he was being held tested positive for the virus.

The former zoo owner was convicted last April of trying to hire a hit man to kill prominent Florida-based animals rights activisit Carole Baskin.

A federal judge sentenced him in January to 22 years in prison for two counts of murder-for-hire, nine counts of violating the Endangered Species Act and eight counts of violating the Lacey Act by falsifying wildlife records.

