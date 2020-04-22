Reports: FBI Agents Raid Lakewood Warehouse

Nearly two dozen FBI agents and other law enforcement officers descended on a warehouse in Lakewood Industrial Park on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

Several local news outlets reported that N-95 masks -- necessary protective gear during the coronavirus outbreak -- were being sold at a business at the warehouse off Swarthmore Avenue.

Corruption Watch of NJ posted a Facebook video showing a New Jersey State Police trooper standing by crime tape that sealed off a parking lot as FBI agents went in and out of the Deco Tile warehouse, some carrying boxes.

The Lakewood Scoop reported that sources confirmed an investigation of at least one local company selling masks and other medical supplies. Several business owners were questioned, the report says.

