Reported Measles Outbreak At Bergen County Jail 'Not Confirmed,' Sheriff Says

Jerry DeMarco
Bergen County Jail
Bergen County Jail Photo Credit: CLIFFVIEW PILOT file photo

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said Monday night that a Bergen County Jail physician "informed me there is no cause of alarm at this time" amid a report of a measles outbreak.

"Nothing is confirmed," Cureton said shortly before 10 p.m.

"I will have a release for you in the morning following a meeting with jail staff," said the sheriff, whose office runs the jail. "Don't have more to give [at the moment]."

A spokesman for County Executive James Tedesco said his office hadn't yet been alerted.

Cureton said the Bergen County Board of Health was notified.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

