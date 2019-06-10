Reported Measles Outbreak At Bergen County Jail 'Not Confirmed,' Sheriff Says

Bergen County Sheriff Anthony Cureton said Monday night that a Bergen County Jail physician "informed me there is no cause of alarm at this time" amid a report of a measles outbreak.

"Nothing is confirmed," Cureton said shortly before 10 p.m.

"I will have a release for you in the morning following a meeting with jail staff," said the sheriff, whose office runs the jail. "Don't have more to give [at the moment]."

A spokesman for County Executive James Tedesco said his office hadn't yet been alerted.

Cureton said the Bergen County Board of Health was notified.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.