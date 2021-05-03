Report: NJ State Sen. Sandra Cunningham Was DWI When She Sideswiped Cars In Jersey City

State Sen. Sandra Cunningham charged with drunken driving after sideswiping two cars near her Jersey City home this week, news reports say.

The Hudson rep was behind the wheel of her Infiniti G35X SUV when she sideswiped a Nissan Altima and Ford Focus, which were both parked and unoccupied, NJ.com says.

Cunningham reportedly told police she was coming down the street and about to make a turn "and instead turned into a snowbank," the outlet said citing a police report.

She was reportedly arrested and charged around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Cunningham got a ride home Jersey City's police station from former New Jersey Gov. Jim McGreevey, who told NJ.com that the incident posed a "difficult circumstance and somewhat traumatizing."

This wasn't the first alcohol-related arrest for Cunningham, who in 2005 was issued a DWI after her BAC levels read .18.

She then pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol and paid a $708 fine.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.