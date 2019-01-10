REPORT: Newlyweds Don't Remember 'Graphic, Upsetting' Sussex County Assault

A pair of newlyweds claimed no memory of a crash and subsequent assault last month on Route 94 in Sussex County, according to a recent report.

Allan and Stephanie Grosso of Pine Bush, N.Y., were headed home from Oktoberfest at Mountain Creek on Sept. 21 when the incident occurred outside of a Vernon business, the NJ Herald reports.

Stephanie Grosso said she had no memory of being beaten and tossed into traffic and suspected someone may have dropped something in her drink while testifying Monday in Newton before Superior Court Judge Thomas J. Critchley.

Critchely, however, called the incident “graphic, violent and upsetting," noting it was more likely a domestic conflict as opposed to a "drug-induced bout of insanity."

Allan Grosso was a passenger in his black Jeep when he began punching his wife -- who was behind the wheel -- several times and hit her with a beer stein, causing her to veer off Route 94, hit a curb and plow into a storefront, the report says.

Four different surveillance cameras captured the Jeep drive away toward the Route 94 exit before Stephanie staggered away from the car and then take a punch from her husband -- causing her to fall to the ground, the NJ Herald says.

Allan Grosso, whose Facebook page says he is the owner of a landscaping company, then "violently" kicked his wife in the face three times, the report says.

When she got up, Allan Grosso apparently tosses her onto the highway into a "steady flow" of traffic, according to the article.

Stephanie Grosso -- whose husband apparently also took her phone and shattered it on the ground -- told police that evening that she was assaulted by Allan, the report says.

Stephanie Grosso on Monday told police that she did not recall the incident and was not fearful of her husband at all while surveillance video played in the court room.

Allan Grosso also told police he did not recall the incident, only drinking beers prior to it and bits and pieces of being in the police car, the NJ Herald report says.

Stephanie was arrested on a DWI charge while her husband faces six charges of aggravated assault (4), weapon possession and endangering the welfare of another person.

Allan Grosso is expected to return to court Oct. 21.

