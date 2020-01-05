Report: Newark Man Jumps On Firetruck, Chest Bumps Firefighters

An "emotionally distressed" man was arrested after climbing onto a fire truck and shoving several firefighters in Newark, reports say.

Firefighters were responding to reports of a possible carbon monoxide leak on the 800 block of S. 13th Street when they saw a man throwing garbage around, RLS Media said citing a police statement.

The man, identified as Dayvon A. Perez, proceeded to climb onto a fire truck in an attempt to vandalize it, police said.

The 19-year-old jumped off the truck and chest bumped a firefighter, then climbed onto another truck and shoved a firefighter, authorities said. Dayvon chest bumped a third firefighter before he was taken into custody.

None of the firefighters were seriously injured, authorities said.

