REPORT: Morris County Country Club Bartender Hid Cameras In Women's Bathroom

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me
White Meadow Lake Country Club in Rockaway
White Meadow Lake Country Club in Rockaway Photo Credit: White Meadow Lake Country Club Events & Rehearsals Facebook

A 50-year-old bartender at a Rockaway Township country club is accused of hiding several strategically-placed cameras around the women's bathroom, according to a new report.

A woman using the bathroom in the White Meadow Lake Clubhouse on Sunday saw one of the cameras and called police, the Daily Record says citing court documents.

John P. Daley of Flanders -- a bartender at the Clubhouse -- initially told authorities he was unaware of the key fob-like recording devices but later admitted to places the cameras in both bathrooms to "view unknown females' private areas," the report says.

Flanders was charged with placing the small black cameras on top of the toilet bowl tank and in the heating system next to the toilets, the article says.

The country club on Wednesday issued a public statement:

"The White Meadow Lake Property Owners Association Board of Directors is aware of the incident involving a White Meadow Lake employee.

"This is a legal matter and there is an ongoing investigation. We are not aware of the details of the investigation, but the POA Board intends to continue to cooperate fully with the Rockaway Township Police Department.

"We will inform residents as official information becomes available and as legal counsel advises."

