Report: Man Emailed Sussex County Farms Asking To Have Sex With Animals, Retaliated When Denied

A Vernon man was jailed after it came to light he sent emails and letters to local farms asking to have sex with animals then retaliated against the farms when he was denied, authorities said.

Richard Decker, 31, had his first appearance in Superior Court Wednesday before Judge N. Peter Conforti after the state filed a motion to detain him pending the disposition of his case, the NJ Herald reports.

Decker was arrested Oct. 3, more than a year after he began writing to farms in Hardyston, Franklin, Frankford, Wantage and Andover asking to have sexual relations with the animals, the report says.

When rejected, Decker left handmade metal tire deflation devices on the property owners' driveways that damaged many cars, the article says citing the county's assistant prosecutor.

Decker also left "harassing messages" with property owners, in one case threatening to beat their wife with a wooden stick, the report says.

His attorney Daniel Palazzo argued for his release, saying Decker has no criminal history and a job waiting for him in Franklin Lakes, the NJHerald says.

The assistant prosecutor, however, said Decker -- who had a firearm in his room at home -- poses a serious risk to the community.

