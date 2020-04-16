Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Report: Body Of Missing Rutgers University Student Pulled From Pond, Family Says

Jerry DeMarco
Yasir Williams
Yasir Williams Photo Credit: Facebook

BREAKING: The body of a 21-year-old Rutgers University honors student who went missing more than two weeks ago was found in a pond in Orange this past weekend, the family reportedly told an online New Jersey news outlet.

No foul play was suspected, they said.

RLS Media reported Thursday night that the family of Yasir Williams of East Orange told the new outlet in an exclusive interview that the State Regional Medical Examiner's Office confirmed his identity and that no foul play was involved.

Authorities had reported that a body was pulled from the pond at Orange park on Saturday.

Williams, attended classes at Rutgers' main campus in New Brunswick, was last seen leaving left his Edgar Street home at around 11:30 p.m. March 29.

Local police reported finding his hoodie and wallet during a search in the area of Wayne Avenue and Sanford Street in East Orange. He didn't have his cellphone with him, they said.

The family sent "a heartfelt thank you" early Thursday evening to those who joined the search and expressed support online, RLS Media reported .

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office hadn't released an official statement as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

SEE: Body Found Floating in Pond at Orange Park Confirmed as Missing Rutgers University Student (RLSmedia.com)

