Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

REPORT: Body Of Jersey City Nanny Strangled While Out For Morning Run Found In Lake

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was pulled from a lake in Jersey City's Lincoln Park.
Authorities are investigating after a woman's body was pulled from a lake in Jersey City's Lincoln Park. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

The body of a Jersey City nanny was pulled from a lake with strangulation marks on her neck, NBC4 reports .

The body of Caroline Cano, 45, had been dumped in the lake at Lincoln Park, between West Side Avenue and Routes 1 & 9 near her home, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

It was found around 7:30 a.m. Sunday while Cano was out for a morning run, said authorities who classified the death as a homicide.

Anyone who saw something or has information that could help investigators find her killer is asked to call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office at (201) 915-1345 or via the HCPO website.

Tips can be left anonymously, Suarez said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.