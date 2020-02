A male body found Thursday in North Bergen was identified as a man who went missing 10 days earlier.

The body of Eladio Ortiz, who was last seen Feb. 3, was located around 4:30 p.m. near the NJ Transit Light Rail Station on on Tonnelle Avenue, HudsonTV reports.

His body was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, the report says.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.