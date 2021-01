A man making repairs to a Newark building fell to his death Thursday morning, authorities said.

The unidentified man fell from scaffolding on the fifth floor of the Prudential Building on Broad Street around 10:55 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

He was found unresponsive subsequently pronounced dead, Ambrose said.

No further information was immediately available.

