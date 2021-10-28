Contact Us
Remains Found In California Desert ID'd As NJ's Lauren Cho

Cecilia Levine
Lauren Cho went missing in late June.
Remains found in a California desert were confirmed to be those of missing New Jersey resident Lauren "El" Cho, the San Bernardino County Coroner's office said Thursday.

The 30-year-old body piercing apprentice went missing after walking away from the Airbnb where she was staying with friends on June 28.

Cho's remains were found in "the rugged terrain of the open desert of Yucca Valley" on Oct. 8, the San Bernardino Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The cause and manner of death were pending toxicology results, according to the San Bernardino County Coroner's Division.

Cho left Flemington, NJ's Diamond Heart tattoo and piercing shop last fall to travel with her boyfriend, the business said. 

Her friends and colleagues created the social media hashtag #findelcho in an effort to spread awareness.

