DV Pilot Police & Fire

Remains Found In Bergen County Park Are Animal, Authorities Say

Jerry DeMarco
Bergen County sheriff's officers were joined at Saddle River County Park by their colleagues from the sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification and Glen Rock police.
Bergen County sheriff's officers were joined at Saddle River County Park by their colleagues from the sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification and Glen Rock police. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

UPDATE: Bones found in a Bergen County park on Saturday belonged to an animal, authorities told Daily Voice.

The bones turned up in Saddle River County Park in Glen Rock late Saturday afternoon, after most parks in New Jersey were reopened amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Borough police responded, along with Bergen County sheriff's officers.

The sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification took photos and collected the remains.

The Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office made the call shortly after 8 p.m. that they were animal remains.

