Released Accused Sussex County Sex Offender Charged With Sexually Assaulting Girl

Cecilia Levine
Andrew M. Stoll, of Franklin, 33.
Andrew M. Stoll, of Franklin, 33.

A Sussex County man who was recently released on sex assault charges did it again, this time to a little girl, authorities said.

Police got a tip last Oct. 31 that Andrew M. Stoll, 33, of Franklin, sexually assaulted a juvenile -- whose age wasn't being released by authorities, Franklin Police Chief Gregory M. Cugliari said.

Exactly one week before, Stoll was charged with grabbing the buttocks and inner thigh of a woman hugging him goodbye at a family function.

Stoll was lodged in the Sussex County Jail pending a Superior Court appearance.

