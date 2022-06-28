Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: 'We Were All Home': Brazen Bandits Steal Distinctive SUV From Bergen Family's Locked Garage
DV Pilot Police & Fire

RECOGNIZE THEM? ID Sought For Trio On Motorized Bikes In Phillipsburg Investigation

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Phillipsburg Police are seeking the public’s help identifying three motorized cyclists in an ongoing investigation.
Phillipsburg Police are seeking the public’s help identifying three motorized cyclists in an ongoing investigation. Photo Credit: Phillipsburg Police via Facebook

Know them? Phillipsburg Police are seeking the public’s help identifying three motorized cyclists in an ongoing investigation.

Three people riding motorized bicycles are wanted in an ongoing investigation, Phillipsburg Police said in a release on Tuesday, June 28.

Scroll down to view additional photos.

Additional details about the investigation were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Cupon at (908) 454-5501 Ext. 316.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.