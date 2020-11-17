Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 'Google Bad 4 Kids': Barricaded Teacher Tries To Jump Out Hackensack Apartment Window
DV Pilot Police & Fire

RECOGNIZE HIM? Woman Sitting Outside Englewood Cafe Mugged By Bandit On Bicycle

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Surveillance cameras captured images of the would-be robber who Englewood police said accosted a woman as she sat outside a local cafe.
Surveillance cameras captured images of the would-be robber who Englewood police said accosted a woman as she sat outside a local cafe. Photo Credit: ENGLEWOOD PD

A woman struggled desperately to get back her wallet from a thief who rode up on a bicycle and snatched it as she sat outside at an Englewood cafe, said authorities who turned to the public for help identifying him. A reward is available.

The bandit ended up losing his footing and dropping the wallet during the fierce broad-daylight struggle outside Dulce Le Leche on busy West Palisade Avenue near the corner of William Street, they said.

He tried to scoop it up, but the woman's screams scared off the would-be robber, who hastily pedaled away, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

Surveillance images show the suspect cruising the area on his bicycle before donning a face mask, pulling up a hood and accosting the woman around 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6.

Halstead described him as black, with a medium to heavy build and riding a dark-colored bicycle.

He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket with two white stripes around each wrist, two white stripes around the waist area and light-colored design on the chest, as well as black pants and black, white and gray Nikes.

Halstead asked that anyone who witnessed the incident or information that could help catch the bicyclist contact the CrimeStoppers group (Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck & Hackensack).

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to a $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.