RECOGNIZE HIM? (VIDEO) Englewood Police Hunt Liquor Store Burglar

Jerry DeMarco
Tips can be made anonymously at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 around the clock. Or call Englewood detectives directly: (201) 568-4875. Video Credit: COURTESY: Englewood PD

Authorities were trying to determine whether the burglary of an Englewood liquor store, captured on surveillance video, is related to the theft of cash from a lottery register by a man who covered himself in a huge sheet of plastic a little over a week earlier.

Oprandy’s Wine & Liquor store was closed when the burglar took more than $1,000 from several cash registers and quickly fled around 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 17, Detective Capt. Timothy Torell said Monday.

The intruder was wearing dark clothing, gloves and a light-colored mask of some type, he said.

The break-in follows a Feb. 8 incident at the North Dean Street shop involving a man wrapped in a plastic sheet who swiped an undisclosed amount of cash.

“It is unknown if the two incidents are related,” Torell said.

Police are seeking the public’s help in both crimes through CrimeStoppers, which offers a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that “significantly assists” police in investigations.

Tips can be made anonymously at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 around the clock.

Or call Englewood detectives directly: (201) 568-4875 .

Meanwhile, Torell reminded store owners to keep minimal amounts of cash, if any, in the registers during and after business hours.

