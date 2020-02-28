Contact Us
Breaking News: Council: Surprise Late-Night Pow Wow No Cause For Admonishing Mayor, Clerk
RECOGNIZE HIM? Police Release Sketch Of Hawthorne Stabbing Suspect

Jerry DeMarco
Hawthorne police released a sketch Friday of a stranger who a local man said stabbed him in the back on a local street.

The 26-year-old victim told police he was walking near Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Goffle Road around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday when the assailant began following him on foot, asking for money, Detective Sgt. Matthew Hoogmoed said.

“The victim said he was struck in the back and when he turned around, he saw the suspect holding a knife and realized he had been stabbed,” Hoogmoed said.

Bystanders called police and the victim was later taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

The assailant fled toward Paterson, the sergeant said.

The victim described him as Hispanic, 20 to 25 years old, about 5’8 to 5’10,” heavy and stocky -- about 175 to 180 pounds -- with black, medium-length curly hair. He also said the assailant was wearing a gray jacket with black sleeves.

Anyone who might have seen the incident or thinks they recognize the man in the sketch prepared by the New Jersey State Police Forensic Artist Unit is asked to contact Hawthorne police: (973) 427-1800 .

Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Goffle Road, Hawthorne

Googlemaps

