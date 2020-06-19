Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
RECOGNIZE HIM? Mugger Flees With Wallet From Elmwood Park CVS

Jerry DeMarco
Authorities asked that anyone who sees or thinks they might know the suspect immediately contact Elmwood Park police: (201) 796-0700.
Police turned to the public for help finding a mugger who wrested a wallet from an Elmwood Park CVS customer, injuring him, before fleeing Friday afternoon.

The robber lost a pair of Nike flip flops that he was wearing when he accosted the victim in the vestibule of the Market Street pharmacy just after noon, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

He was also wearing a sleeveless black tank top with the word "Proven" on the front, shorts and a black cap, Foligno said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification was processing the footwear and an iced tea bottle the robber had handled, the chief said.

The victim refused medical attention for injuries to his right knee and shoulder, he said.

The robber ran across Market Street, losing the flip flops, before heading south on Caruth Avenue.

Police established a perimeter and brought in a Bergen County sheriff's K9 who tracked to an area house. The robber remained at large Friday afternoon, however.

Foligno asked that anyone who sees the suspect or thinks they might know him to immediately contact Elmwood Park police: (201) 796-0700.

