DV Pilot Police & Fire

RECOGNIZE HIM? FBI Seeks Public's Help Finding Stranger In Child Sexual Exploitation Case

Jerry DeMarco
The FBI sought the public’s help Wednesday identifying a man who “may have critical information” about the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

The bureau distributed photos of the stranger – dubbed “John Doe 41” – that were captured from a video that authorities believe was produced sometime from 2016 to 2018.

He is described as African American, between 18 and 20 years old and thin, with black hair.

Authorities are searching for the man as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives, both operated jointly with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Operation Rescue Me focuses on “utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims depicted in child exploitation material,” the FBI said.

ECAP “seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.”

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photos or has information that can help the investigation is asked to submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) .

