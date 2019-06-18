RECOGNIZE HIM? Englewood Police Seek Stranger Who Groped Woman At Pool

Englewood police sought the public’s help finding a stranger who they said groped a woman at a city apartment complex after offering her money.

The victim told police she was sitting in a chair at the Vivian Apartments indoor pool on Sterling Boulevard when he approached her “rapidly moving his hands and up and down near the center of his torso, Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

The man -- who spoke no English, had yellow teeth and reeked of cigarettes -- sat on a small table near the woman, then “motioned to her and tapped his upper thigh in what the victim believes was an attempt entice her to seat herself on his lap,” Halstead said.

When she ignored him and tried to move away, the man, who didn’t speak English, “stood up, took out his wallet and showed her cash,” the deputy chief said.

He then “stepped towards her and placed his hands on her right breast and upper thigh area,” he said.

The woman said she pushed his hand away and began shouting, scaring him off.

Staff at the complex didn’t recognize him, Halstead noted.

The deputy chief described him as about 5-foot-6 with dark hair, wearing a black t-shirt and dark pants.

Anyone who can help identify him is asked to contact CrimeStoppers of Bergenfield, Bogota, Englewood, Teaneck & Hackensack, which offers cash rewards of up to $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in their investigations.

Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website at www.bergencrimestoppers.org or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week. CrimeStoppers can also be "liked" at www.facebook.com/tricommunitycrimestoppers/ .

Citizens can also call city detectives directly at (201) 568-4875 .

