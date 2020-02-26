RECOGNIZE HER? Police Seek Help In $1,445 UGGs Mall Theft

Authorities sought the public's help Wednesday finding a woman who they said used a Glen Rock resident's ID and credit card to buy $1,445 worth of UGG boots at the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne.

The woman in the photos ( above and below ) walked out with 10 pairs of boots from the Lord & Taylor store at the mall shortly before 8 p.m. Feb. 15, a Saturday, Glen Rock police said.

She was described as 20 to 30 years old, with glasses and apparently braided hair.

Surveillance images of the suspected thief. Glen Rock PD

Anyone who knows or sees her is asked to contact Glen Rock Police Detective Sgt. James Calaski at (201) 670-3948 or jcalaski@glenrockpolice.com

