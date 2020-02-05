RECOGNIZE ANYONE? Accused Kidnapper, HIV Transmitter, $146K Deadbeat Dad Nabbed In Sweep

An accused kidnapper from Newark, a Georgia man charged with knowingly transmitting the HIV virus and a River Edge deadbeat dad whose unpaid child support has reached $146,000 were among more than three dozen people with outstanding warrants who were scooped up by Hudson County sheriff’s officers.

“Our office remains committed to doing everything possible to protect the residents of Hudson County,” Sheriff Frank Schillari said in announcing the results of his office's first roundup of 2020.

Four Hudson sweeps last year netted 115 defendants, “and we are looking to continue that sort of success this year,” the sheriff said.

Those taken into custody include:

Robert Quinn, 58, of River Edge, for failing to pay $146,268 in child support;

Lena Bewley, 35, of Newark, who’s charged with kidnapping;

Robert Franklin, 41, of Lithonia, GA, charged with knowingly transmitting HIV;

Luthom Smart, 41, of Elizabeth, who was wanted on a fugitive warrant out of New York State.

The others:

Child endangerment:

Edward Nettles, 44, Jersey City;

Benjamin Rodriguez, 44, Bayonne;

Peter Jerome, 29, Irvington;

Edwin Rodriguez, 31, Brooklyn

Theft:

Jorge Games, 37, Leonia;

Mohammed Tanko, 41, Silver Spring, MD;

Darnell Ballard, 37, Brooklyn;

John Jenkins, 41, Newark;

Omar Ahmed, 23, Jersey City

Howard Dunson, 55, Brooklyn;

Jerome Spears, 47, homeless

Shaheem Brantley, 18, Newark;

Judith Henix, 31, Newark.

Weapons possession:

Gabrian Hidalgo, 40, Jersey City;

Amaru Allen, 21, Jersey City

Burglary:

Haywood Pierce, 20, Jersey City;

Danny Morales, 41, Newark ( also theft );

); Conrad Mack, 59, Jersey City

Drug possession:

Kezmen Torrez, 27, Jersey City;

Roland Camacho, 35, Bronx;

Bejamin Woytas, 30, Pennsylvania;

Kimberley Schmidt, 44, Kearny;

Hector Rivera-Vasquez, 40, Jersey City;

Alexander Rodriguez, 25, North Bergen;

Melissa Hoffman, 48, Pennsylvania;

Steven Morales, 31, Pennsylvania;

Tammy Bland, 53, Long Branch

Other:

Elijah Alvarado, 22, Lyndhurst ( harassment / lewdness );

); Gregory McClain, 44, Jersey City ( robbery );

); Hector Rodriguez, 36, Atlantic City ( failing to register as a sex offender );

); Enoque DaSilva, 40, Bloomfield ( violating a restraining order );

); Monty Maryland, 45, Newark ( non-support: $55,454 );

); Tyree Stephens, 27, Jersey City ( contempt )

Courtesy HUDSON COUNTY SHERIFF MUGSHOTS

