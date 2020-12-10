Rapper Fivio Foreign Jailed In Reported Edgewater Assault

The rapper known as Fivio Foreign remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail following his arrest over the weekend in an alleged assault.

Few details were immediately available about the offense, which landed Maxie Lee Ryles III, 30, in the county lockup on Saturday following an incident in Edgewater.

Ryles, recently of Washington Heights, is best known for his work with other artists. He’s featured on two singles that charted on Billboard earlier this year: “Demons,” by Drake, and “Zoo York,” by Lil Tjay and Pop Smoke.

A Brooklyn native who grew up in East Flatbush, Ryles began rapping under the stage name Lite Fivio in 2011. Two years later, he changed it to Fivio Foreign and created a musical collective called 800 Foreign Side.

He drew the hip-hop audience’s attention with last year’s “Big Drip,” remixed with rappers Lil Baby and Quavo, which reportedly defined the Brooklyn drill sound “GLTTTTTTT”: “Gangstas literally taking the time to think things through.”

The single currently has more than 48.3 million views on YouTube.

Last November, Ryles reportedly signed a $1 million record deal with Columbia Records in conjunction with rapper Mase's record label RichFish Records.

He then created a non-profit organization, Foreignside Foundation, which he said is "geared towards providing beneficial resources and programs for at-risk youth, the homeless, current & former gang-affiliated individuals, incarcerated individuals.”

Last week, Ryles released the video for “Bop It,” featuring Polo G.

Behind the scenes official video for "Bop It" by Fivio Foreign featuring Polo G. Fivio Foreign

