Ramsey Police Officer, EMS Worker Revive Heart Attack Victim, 22, At Gym

A Ramsey police officer and an EMS worker revived a 22-year-old who went into cardiac arrest at a local gym on Sunday.

The EMS worker, who was there at the time, began CPR after the victim collapsed at Retro Fitness off Route 17, Police Chief Bryan Gurney said.

Officer Brian Stevens arrived soon after and brought the victim back to full consciousness with one shock from a defibrillator, the chief said.

Ramsey EMS took him to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

NOTE: Daily Voice is trying to identify the EMS hero who was at the gym. Jerry DeMarco can be reached at (201) 943-2794 by text or email: jdemarco@gmail.com . Thank you.

