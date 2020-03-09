Ramsey Police Get Body Cams

Ramsey police will become the latest New Jersey crime fighters to don body cameras beginning on Labor Day.

The move follows directives from the state attorney general and Bergen prosecutor’s offices.

Officer will wear the Motorola Si500 cameras on their uniforms or “outermost garment…during criminal investigations, motor vehicle stops, witness interviews in criminal investigations, searches, civil disorder, use of force and constructive authority, transporting prisoners, making arrests and conducting protective searches for weapons,” Police Chief Bryan Gurney said Thursday.

