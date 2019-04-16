Ramsey Firefighters Contain Pre-Dawn Garage Blaze

Ramsey firefighters contained a pre-dawn attached garage blaze Tuesday before it extended into the home.

The house did sustain some smoke damage, but no one was hurt in the 5:30 a.m. Elbert Street blaze, responders said.

The cause hadn't officially been declared.

Allendale and Mahwah firefighters joined their Ramsey colleagues, who included Ramsey Rescue. Borough police and EMS also responded.

It was the second working fire in a little over a week in Ramsey that crews handled with “textbook tactics” to spare homes and other property, the department said.

They quickly doused a basement blaze on Grove Street on April 8.

SEE: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/mahwah/police-fire/firefighters-douse-ramsey-basement-blaze/765718/

