North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Ramsey Dad, 50, Killed In Harriman Motorcycle Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Guy Hoovler
Guy Hoovler Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

A Ramsey father of three was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Harriman State Park near his former Rockland County home.

Guy Hoovler, 50, had just returned from a two-week ride west with some friends when the crash occurred Sunday morning, a family friend said.

He lived on Darlington Avenue with his girlfriend and her two children. His three children live with Hoovler's ex-wife in Essex County.

"He saw them every Wednesday for dinner and they were [at his home] on weekends," the friend said. "They need our prayers."

Hoovler previously lived on Seven Lakes Drive in Sloatsburg.

CHECK BACK FOR ARRANGEMENTS

Get the news you need to know on the go.

