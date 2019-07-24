Raised Car Falls On, Kills Man In Hillsdale

A man was killed in Hillsdale when a vehicle he was working on fell on him Wednesday night, authorities confirmed.

Emergency responders got the victim from under the car on Colonial Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. He apparently was changing a tire when the mishap occurred, responders said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office ruled it an accidental death.

Hillsdale police were handling the case. A request for information was submitted to them.

