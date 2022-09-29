Raid Of Long Island Cigar Shop Leads To Drug Charges For Central Jersey Man: Police

A raid of a Long Island cigar shop that turned up THC gummies led to drug charges for four men, including one from New Jersey.

Ujaval Darji, 27, of Monmouth Junction, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after the bust at Bellmore Cigars, Vapor, Lotto Store, in Bellmore earlier this week, the Nassau County Police Department reported.

Police said officers executed a search warrant and discovered that the THC gummies were being sold at the location. The three other men arrested were:

Dinesh Venkata, age 47, of Richmond Hill

Aashutosh Kinra, age 22, of Merrick

Krunal Patel, age 26, of Wantagh

Police said Venkata was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Kinra was charged with two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, NCPD reported.

Patel was charged with two counts of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, police said.

They are all set to be arraigned on Thursday, Sept. 29, police said.

