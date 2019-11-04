Rahway Man Found Guilty Of Sexually Assaulting Woman, 67

A 25-year-old Rahway man was convicted by a jury of breaking into a woman's home and violently sexually assaulting her, the Union County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

Jermaine Ramirez entered the home early on the morning of June 29, 2018, and attacked the 67-year-old victim. She told police she was awoken by a man who had pinned her down.

She suffered multiple injuries in the attack, authorities said.

Ramirez was quickly identified as the suspect and arrested a few days later, on July 3.

“This was a horrific crime perpetuated by a defendant who exhibited a brutal, chilling indifference to a vulnerable victim,” Prosecutor Lyndsay Ruotolo said. “This verdict not only serves the interests of justice, but also ensures the safety of the community at large.”

Ramirez, who was found guilty of aggravated sexual assault, burglary and aggravated sexual contact, will face 10 to 30 years in prison when he's sentenced in January. He also awaits sentencing for an unrelated burglary in Essex County.

