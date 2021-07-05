Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Rahway Brothers Killed In Irvington Homicide

Cecilia Levine
Tarik Barnes and Malik McCallister
Tarik Barnes and Malik McCallister Photo Credit: Facebook photos

Authorities are investigating a double homicide in Irvington.

Malik A. McCallister, 38, and Tarik R. Barnes, 42, lived together in Rahway and were both shot July 4 on Montrose Terrace around midnight, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Irvington Police Director Tracy Bowers said.

.McCallister was pronounced dead at Beth Israel at 12:30 a.m. and Barnes was pronounced dead at 2:09 a.m. at University Hospital Monday.

No arrests have been. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

