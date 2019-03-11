Raging Bull Shot, Killed By Police After Attacking Its Owner

An out-of-control bull that attacked its owner in Sparta was shot and killed by police after charging at a patrol vehicle, authorities said.

The animal that had escaped from its enclosure had been lured back home on Houses Corner Road by its owner when police arrived around 3 p.m. Friday, Sparta Police Lt. John Lamon said.

McDermott was leading the bull home with her SUV but when she backed onto the gravel, the animal bumped up against it and tried mounting it several times, Lamon said.

Once at the farm, McDermott got out of her car to get the bull into the gate, but instead, the animal began attacking her and throwing her around, police said.

"Mrs. McDermott was screaming that the bull was going to kill her and needed to be shot," Lamon said.

A responding officer tried distracting the bull and got McDermott in her patrol car when the animal began attacking another responding officer's patrol car, according to Lamon.

A pair of officers shot and killed the bull, Lamon said.

McDermott was taken to Newton Medical Center where she received stitches in her head, and was treated for cuts and bruises on her upper body, police said.

McDermott said the bull had tried attacking her husband before but not as seriously.

