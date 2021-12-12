Radio Transmission Of Pilot Reporting Engine Failure Seconds Before Deadly Crash Released

Radio transmission of a pilot reporting engine failure seconds before the crash that killed him during a flight from New Jersey to New Hampshire was released on Sunday.

The audio of Emanuel "Manny" Vomvolakis' Dec. 10 flight was published to VASAviation's YouTube channel.

"That close to the ground as a single pilot with an engine failure on a twin engine plane is damn near impossible to sort out," one person said in the comments.

The 23-year-old pilot reported the failure moments before his plane crashed and hit a wall over a fence, narrowly missing the runway at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, according to radio transmission.

"Rest easy Manny. I know how much pride you had flying this plane. Glad I got to work with you," Ben McKay wrote in the comments of the transmission video.

The FAA previously confirmed that the twin turboprop aircraft experienced engine failure as it was approaching Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. Vomvolakis, of Michigan, was transporting medical supplies, multiple reports say.

Click here to listen to the transmissions.

