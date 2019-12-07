Raccoon Found Burned To Death In Plainfield

Authorities in Union County are asking the public's help in finding whoever was responsible for brutally killing a trapped animal in Plainfield.

The Union County Prosecutor's Office said Plainfield police were called to 429 John Street on a report of a trapped raccoon that had been set on fire. Police found the animal's remains at the curb.

Investigators later learned that some kind of "accelerant" chemical was used to burn the animal, but officials don't yet know what type.

Two other trapped raccoons were found outside the home. Those animals were unharmed. All three cages had been set by a pest-control company in June, investigators learned.

Anyone with information about this matter or the identity of those responsible is being urged to contact Plainfield Police Lt. Edward Hafekin at 908-753-3131 or Prosecutor’s Office Sgt. Vito Colacitti at 908-527-4670.

