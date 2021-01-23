Quick Action By Clifton Resident, Police Patrols Nabs Car Burglar

A car burglar was in custody minutes after the glow of a flashlight in the predawn dark caught the attention of a Clifton resident, police said.

Officers responding to the 5:20 a.m. call off the corner of Emerson Street and Maplewood Avenue found Vincenzo Abatangelo, 29, of Clifton, inside a parked vehicle, Lt. Robert Bracken said.

Abatangelo ran when he saw them, but the officers nabbed him in a Sherwood Street backyard, Bracken said.

He was carrying loot stolen from other vehicles, the lieutenant said.

Police charged Abatangelo with four counts of burglary, as well as theft, obstruction and possession of burglary tools. He was processed and released with several summonses to appear in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

"This was an excellent arrest by our patrol division, and we commend the alert resident for recognizing the suspicious activity and quickly contacting police," Bracken said. "We would like to remind our residents and visitors to lock their parked vehicles and remove all valuables."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.