Queens Woman Charged In Jersey City Crash That Critically Injured Port Authority Officer

A Queens woman was arrested after causing a crash that critically injured a Port Authority police officer assisting at the scene of a Jersey City rollover crash, authorities said Wednesday.

PAPD Officer Peter Siano, III, along with Jersey City police officers were securing scene of a rollover crash on the approach to the Holland Tunnel from Route 139 when Amandeep Tiwana, 27, came speeding down the eastbound side of the highway around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

Tiwana struck the median divider, a JCPD radio car and then Siano, causing serious bodily injuries, Suarez said. Two of the Jersey City Police officers also sustained minor injuries, while Siano remains in critical but stable condition at Jersey City Medical Center, according to Suarez.

Tiwana of Flushing was treated for minor injuries at Jersey City Medical Center.

She was subsequently arrested and charged with assault by auto. Her first court appearance has been scheduled for May 20 at 9 a.m. in Jersey City's Hudson County Administration Building.

The Hudson County Regional Collision Investigation Unit is actively investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or click here to leave an anonymous tip.

