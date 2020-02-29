Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Pushin’ 55: Drug Corner Sweep Nets Paterson Police Gun, Drugs, Middle-Aged Defendants

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
17th Avenue and East 28th Street in Paterson
17th Avenue and East 28th Street in Paterson Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Paterson police swept a drug corner and seized a handgun, along with dozens of heroin folds and cocaine vials, while arresting several people – including three men over 50.

Along with buyers from Clifton, Lodi and Haworth, narcotics detectives responding to citizen complaints busted four people Friday at 17th Avenue and East 28th Street on various drug and weapons charges, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Seized was a 9mm Beretta Model 92F handgun, along with 54 folds of heroin, and three bags of pot, he said.

Those arrested included a 51-year-old ex-con, Traci Durham, whose charges include being a felon in possession of a firearm. Durham’s previous history shows drug and domestic violence convictions.

The others: 54-year-old Eustice McGuire, 52-year-old Charles Watson and Jason Ferdinand.

“We will continue to combat the scourge of drugs in our city in making a safer city – one gun and bag at a time,” Speziale said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.