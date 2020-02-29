Pushin’ 55: Drug Corner Sweep Nets Paterson Police Gun, Drugs, Middle-Aged Defendants

Paterson police swept a drug corner and seized a handgun, along with dozens of heroin folds and cocaine vials, while arresting several people – including three men over 50.

Along with buyers from Clifton, Lodi and Haworth, narcotics detectives responding to citizen complaints busted four people Friday at 17th Avenue and East 28th Street on various drug and weapons charges, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Seized was a 9mm Beretta Model 92F handgun, along with 54 folds of heroin, and three bags of pot, he said.

Those arrested included a 51-year-old ex-con, Traci Durham, whose charges include being a felon in possession of a firearm. Durham’s previous history shows drug and domestic violence convictions.

The others: 54-year-old Eustice McGuire, 52-year-old Charles Watson and Jason Ferdinand.

“We will continue to combat the scourge of drugs in our city in making a safer city – one gun and bag at a time,” Speziale said.

